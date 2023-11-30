Peterhead church up for sale at bargain price

Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk with its distinctive spire has been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland.

And those interested in purchasing the property will only have to shell out £150,000!

The spacious A listed church dates back to 1804 and sits on the town’s Maiden Street and it’s iconic spire is one of the first you see when you enter the town from the south.

On the ground floor there is an open plan church area with balcony, ancillary teaching rooms and a separate office.

Two fixed staircases at both sides of the church hall provide access to the mezzanine balcony above.

As a category A listed building within a conservation area, further controls are imposed by planners to protect the architectural or historic interest of the building.

Any proposed alteration may require listed building consent.

The church is also located within a conservation area and is designated by the planning authority to preserve character.

They require planning permission to be sought for range of works that would otherwise be considered permitted development.