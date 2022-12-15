Peterhead church event benefits Buchan Giving Tree

Peterhead’s Apex Church recently hosted a ladies event.

The event was a huge success and a complete sell-out.

Guest speaker for the day was Rachel Mawston and the ladies enjoyed an afternoon tea-style supper.

All proceeds raised through ticket sales were donated to charity.

A total of £885 was handed over to the town’s Buchan Giving Tree SCIO which will issue the funds to families in the community requiring help with fuel costs.

Organisers of the ladies event have expressed thanks to everyone who attended.

Buchan Giving Tree SCIO supports local families and individuals who need a little extra help at Christmas and throughout the year.

