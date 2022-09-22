Peterhead care homes show what goes on inside the doors

Many people think that it’s all cups of tea and watching television. Well, you couldn’t be further from the truth!

Four care homes in Peterhead are coming together next month to show what really goes on inside their premises on a daily basis.

Allandale House, Grangepark, Kirkburn Court and Wyndwell are joining forces on Saturday, October 1, to bring you a creative showcase featuring their residents. The event will be held from 9am to 3pm at the Buchan Giving Tree shop in the town’s Drummers’ Corner.

Wyndwell Care Home is just one of four care homes taking part in the event.

There will be videos of the service users doing everyday activities including knitting and artwork.