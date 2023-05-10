Peterhead care home residents celebrate Coronation

Wyndwell Care Home embarked on a weekend of celebrations including afternoon tea and dressing up in Royal regalia, while the home was adorned with bunting, decorations fit for a king, and King Charles memorabilia.
For many residents this was a unique experience, having also witnessed the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, making the celebrations of the weekend poignant and emotive.
Resident Moira, aged 80, said: “The Coronation celebrations were so much fun. In addition to settling down to watch the Coronation on the television, we were invited to get into the spirit of the celebrations with a King Charles-themed party, a delicious afternoon tea and themed games. It is an honour to witness not just one, but two, royal coronations and I am so pleased we were able to mark it in style at Wyndwell.”