Peterhead care home residents celebrate Coronation

Resident Moira, aged 80, said: “The Coronation celebrations were so much fun. In addition to settling down to watch the Coronation on the television, we were invited to get into the spirit of the celebrations with a King Charles-themed party, a delicious afternoon tea and themed games. It is an honour to witness not just one, but two, royal coronations and I am so pleased we were able to mark it in style at Wyndwell.”