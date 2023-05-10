All Sections
Peterhead care home residents celebrate Coronation

Residents at a local care home in Peterhead enjoyed a royal celebration last weekend to mark the King’s Coronation.

By Morag Kuc
Published 10th May 2023, 12:19 BST

Wyndwell Care Home embarked on a weekend of celebrations including afternoon tea and dressing up in Royal regalia, while the home was adorned with bunting, decorations fit for a king, and King Charles memorabilia.

For many residents this was a unique experience, having also witnessed the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, making the celebrations of the weekend poignant and emotive.

Resident Moira, aged 80, said: “The Coronation celebrations were so much fun. In addition to settling down to watch the Coronation on the television, we were invited to get into the spirit of the celebrations with a King Charles-themed party, a delicious afternoon tea and themed games. It is an honour to witness not just one, but two, royal coronations and I am so pleased we were able to mark it in style at Wyndwell.”

Getting ready to enjoy their treats for the Coronation.Getting ready to enjoy their treats for the Coronation.
There was plenty of reason to wave the bunting.There was plenty of reason to wave the bunting.
Some of the delicious food for the special day.Some of the delicious food for the special day.
Getting ready to enjoy their treats for the Coronation.Getting ready to enjoy their treats for the Coronation.
Enjoying the TV coverage with a cuppa.Enjoying the TV coverage with a cuppa.
The home was decked out in bunting.The home was decked out in bunting.
Enjoying the special day.Enjoying the special day.
Dressed in her tiara for the occasion.Dressed in her tiara for the occasion.
A box of treats to enjoy on the day.A box of treats to enjoy on the day.
