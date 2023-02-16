Peterhead care home leads the way in excellence with highest inspection rating

A Peterhead care home has achieved the highest possible rating in its most recent inspection.

Allandale House on Balmoor Terrace was rated Grade 6 by the Care Inspectorate for being “innovative and sector leading” and was commended for providing outstanding care. Inspectors found significant strengths in all aspects assessed, praising them for their warmth, kindness and compassion.

The home was also recognised for extremely high satisfaction rates expressed by families, staff and visiting professionals.

Allandale provides care for 32 people living with mental health issues and has built up strong roots in the local community, which has enhanced residents’ emotional wellbeing and social networks, making it truly feel like a home from home.

Staff members at Allandale who achieved a top rating for their care of residents.

Staff’s efforts here were praised highly, including thoughtful ideas to keep spirits up during the pandemic such as a visit from Peterhead Football Club for residents missing their usual game fix, and taking part in Creative Care’s initiative to showcase the talents of their service users.

Sarah Wright, Home Manager, Allandale House, said: “This inspection means a huge amount to us, particularly as throughout unprecedented times, we’ve been able to come out and maintain great gradings.

“The commitment, loyalty of staff and the absolute passion for care that they show is incredible. For us this is more than just a care home - it is our residents’ home.

“We are proud of the links we have built up with the community in Peterhead and the amazing work that our staff do to maintain and enhance these. We love that the town is really on board with us and their ongoing support has been amazing, particularly with all our events and fundraising efforts.”

Service users Meg Stuart and Tam Mitchell with staff.