Peterhead care home gets four-legged visitors

With Spring definitely in the air, residents of Allandale House on Balmoor Terrace were delighted to have a visit from a couple of lambs.

Local businessman Paul Haggath, who runs Symposium in the town and owns the lambs, asked Allandale staff member Kelly O’Brien if she would like him to bring his woolly friends to the home for a visit to cheer up the residents.

Kelly told us: “I just thought it was something different.

​The residents thoroughly enjoyed their four-legged visitors.

"I seen that Aberdeen Live did a post of an Aberdeen care home which had goats into visit the residents.

“Paul has been a friend of mine for years.

“He got in touch with me and asked if we would like the lambs to visit.

“Lee Morrisons also comes into my work and does move it or loose it with our service users. He is Paul’s brother in-law and came along with Paul to help with the lambs.

"It was fantastic to have them in the home and the residents – and the staff – loved their visitors.

"Quite a few of them got to hold them and pet them and it was just wonderful to see the smile on their faces.

"I would like to thank Paul and Lee for coming along and making it such a memorable day for everyone.”