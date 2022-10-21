Peterhead care home celebrates staff awards

Susan Simpson with her award

Susan Simpson of Kirkburn Court was recognised at this year’s Barchester Care Awards, which were held at a glitzy awards ceremony in Manchester earlier this month.

Earlier this year Susan, an administrator, and Ryan Morrison, a carer, were awarded North Division champions in the categories of Administrator of the Year and Dementia Champion respectively, putting them through to the finals.

More than 2950 nominations were received from Barchester’s homes and hospitals across the UK, so to reach the finals was a major achievement.

Susan Simpson and Ryan Morrison

Kirkburn was delighted to hear that Susan had scooped the award for national Administrator of the Year.

This is a fantastic achievement as Susan was up against some amazing finalists from around the country.

Residents and staff at Kirkburn Court were also able to be included as they watched the awards via video link and a huge celebration was held throughout the day.

Susan said: “I am absolutely over the moon to win this award and it was great to able to represent Kirkburn Court at the national awards.

"I will be celebrating working for Barchester for 25 years at the end of this year so this is a great starter to the celebrations.

"I would also like to pay tribute to all the amazing team at Kirkburn Court, we really are simply the best!”

Delighted general manager, David Garland, added: “We are all very proud of both Susan and Ryan and it was great to see Kirkburn represented on the national stage.

"They both set a great example to fellow colleagues with their continued commitment and dedication.

