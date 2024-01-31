Peterhead Burns Club toasts The Bard
Jim Murray as Croupier directed the proceedings and after being piped in by Sinclair Lamb, Dr Bruce Strachan gave a passionate rendition with surgical precision of “To The Haggis”. Fraternal Greetings from sister clubs were read by the chairman Bill Webster.
Club president, Professsor David Purdie MD FRCP Ed FRSSA FSA (Scot), delivered the Immortal Memory. Dr Gregor Bruce toasted the guests followed by a toast to “Puir Auld Scotland” by Jim Murray. Gordon Hay recited “To the Toothache” and Fred Cruden delivered “Tam O’Shanter”. The company was entertained by Burn’s songs by Matthew Hamilton, accompanied on the piano by Gordon Hay.
Further musical entertainment was provided by fiddlers Paul and David Anderson of Tarland.