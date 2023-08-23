Peterhead anglers set to protest at closure of breakwaters

Peterhead anglers are to stage a protest against Asco’s closure of the breakwaters at the town’s bay, preventing the public from fishing there.

Fish for a Cause Peterhead is planning the protest at the South Breakwater at the weekend (August 25 to 27), where they will be camping out in a bid to gain a sustainable safe fishing spot for anglers.

All those who are interested in making a difference – whether a seasoned angler or a concerned citizen – are invited to meet at the breakwater at 8am on Friday to take part in the event. This is the second protest the group has held this month.

In a letter to ASCO, the group stated: “The purpose of the protest is to raise awareness about the critical issues our fishing community faces due to restricted access to the breakwaters and the challenges posed by land encroachment.

"We hope to bring attention to the importance of preserving public lands for the benefit of our local fishing community and safeguarding our fishing heritage."

Local councillor Dianne Beagrie, has agreed to attend the event to speak with the protestors.

Councillor Beagrie told the group that she had calls organised with Peterhead Port Authority and Asco and would be asking them to reconsider the position regarding access and fishing from the breakwater.

The group has written to all Peterhead councillors and the local MSP asking for their support.