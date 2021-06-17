The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman, who has spent time in prison himself due to drug offences, has collaborated with prisoners at Glasgow’s Barlinnie jail for an art project exploring prison reform, rehabilitation and redemption.

The exhibition will present drawings from inmates, which will be created in July during a one-day life drawing class, using Doherty as the model.

The class will be held at the Fife college Art Room, inside the gates of Barlinnie, and will include artists from Barlinnie’s diverse prisoner communities, ranging in age from 19 to 65, with varying backgrounds and levels of education and experience.

The forthcoming exhibition will also include photography from Sarah Thompson and Pauline Darley.

The event’s launch night, which also takes places in Glasgow, will include a DJ Set from Doherty and Bosco.

Mick Stoney, Barlinnie governer, said: “Art in prison provides the opportunity for expression and is a form of coping, creating something positive and a chance for the men to see themselves as something different.

“This project provides an injection of energy that prisons often need to support engagement and change.

Peter Doherty is teaming up with Barlinnie prisoners for a new exhibition. Photo: Peter Doherty V Barlinnie

“The chance to have their art displayed publicly will be affirmation that they can create a new identity and have the skill to contribute positively, a unique project which I hope leads to positive outcomes for all involved.”

Curator Joe Henry added: “I’ve always been a fan of Pete Doherty. His poetry and his music have influenced a generation. His artwork has the same chaotic punk energy of his sound and is similar in style to the art of Jean Michel Basquiat.

“This exhibition will see Pete on a different platform, behind the prison gates of Scotland’s toughest prison, Barlinnie.

“Working with mixed media artists, using Doherty as their canvas to work from… we are hoping by staging this event, that this will inspire the participating artists on their road to recovery, and bring the conversation of prison reform to a bigger audience.”

