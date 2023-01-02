News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Perth hotel fire: Three dead after early morning blaze at New County Hotel

Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel.

By Alan Young
53 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 12:29pm
The scene after a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Picture: Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA Wire
The scene after a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Picture: Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA Wire

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, shortly before 5.10am on Monday. It is reported 21 ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service later said three people and a dog died.

Hide Ad

Police Scotland confirmed that other guests had been evacuated.

The blaze broke out at the New County Hotel in Perth.
Hide Ad

The force appealed to members of the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

A spokesman said: “Shortly before 5.10am on Monday, January 2, 2023, police were called to a report of a fire at the New County Hotel, County Place, Perth.

Hide Ad

“Emergency services are at the scene. A number of guests have been evacuated from the hotel.

“Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.”

Hide Ad

Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier said he was “very concerned” after learning of the blaze.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “Very concerned to hear this news and hope that everyone is safe. Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions.”

Hide Ad

Hotels organisation the Scottish Hospitality Group said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone today after hearing this sad news.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had sent nine appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth at 05:05hrs.

Hide Ad

“We responded with 21 resources including our special operation resource team, with our first resource on scene at 05:12hrs.”