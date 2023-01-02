Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel.

The scene after a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Picture: Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA Wire

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, shortly before 5.10am on Monday. It is reported 21 ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service later said three people and a dog died.

Police Scotland confirmed that other guests had been evacuated.

The blaze broke out at the New County Hotel in Perth.

The force appealed to members of the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

A spokesman said: “Shortly before 5.10am on Monday, January 2, 2023, police were called to a report of a fire at the New County Hotel, County Place, Perth.

“Emergency services are at the scene. A number of guests have been evacuated from the hotel.

“Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier said he was “very concerned” after learning of the blaze.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “Very concerned to hear this news and hope that everyone is safe. Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions.”

Hotels organisation the Scottish Hospitality Group said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone today after hearing this sad news.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had sent nine appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth at 05:05hrs.

