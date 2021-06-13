Permission granted for victory parade for Prestonpans boxing hero Josh Taylor

Prestonpans Gala had been due to happen on Saturday, but the decision was taken to cancel the June 12 event back in February due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

However, the committee has been given the green light to organise a gala of sorts to celebrate th amazing achievements of Prestonpans’ famous son Taylor.

Prestonpans Gala Day committee has been given the go ahead to hold an official victory parade for boxing champ Josh Taylor

The 30-year-old made boxing history last month when he knocked Jose Ramirez to the canvas twice during their Las Vegas bout to become the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

Taylor is the first British boxer to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era began in 2004.

The gala day committee has been in talks with the council and other partner agencies in efforts to hold an official welcome home parade for the boxer and now permission for the event has been granted.

A Prestonpans Gala committee spokesperson said: “We are currently still trying to finalise plans, so until then we have been advised we cannot release the date or times.”

Taylor’s fans, including Line of Duty star Martin Compston, were full of praise for his prowess in the ring.

The actor tweeted: “Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Andy Murray – tell me this man doesn’t deserve his place among them.”

Following his famous victory, Taylor revealed a desire for his next fight to take place in Edinburgh – at either Easter Road or Edinburgh Castle.

