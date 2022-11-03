People mocked and criticised for their accents throughout their lives, report says

The Sutton Trust’s Speaking Up report examines the impact that someone’s accent has on their journey through education and into the workplace, based on the experiences of sixth-formers, university students and professionals.

It found that a person’s region of origin – particularly the north of England and the Midlands – plays an important part in accent anxiety in earlier life stages.

Later, in the mid-life stage of professional employment, social class differences are more prominent.

Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London, as almost half of employees have had their accent mocked, criticised or singled out in a social setting. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A total of 30 per cent of university students and 29 per cent of university applicants reported having been mocked, criticised or singled out in educational settings due to their accents, while this was also experienced by 25 per cent of professionals in work situations.

Employees reported higher levels of being mocked or singled out for their accent in a social setting (46 per cent), with 40 per cent of university applicants reporting the same and just under half of all university students (47 per cent).

The research found that at all life stages, those from lower social grades reported significantly more mocking or singling out in the workplace and social settings because of their accent.

For both university applicants and university students, those originally from the north of England were the most likely to be concerned their accent could affect their ability to succeed in the future – 29 per cent of university applicants and 41 per cent at university from the north versus 10 per cent and 19 per cent respectively for those in the south, excluding London.

For those in senior managerial roles from lower socio-economic backgrounds, 21 per cent were worried their accent could affect their ability to succeed in the future, compared to 12 per cent from better-off families.

Similarly, 29 per cent of senior managers from working-class families said they had been mocked in the workplace for their accent versus 22 per cent from a better off background.

The report said public attitudes to different accents have remained largely unchanged over time, with the standard received pronunciation accent, French-accented English, and “national” standard varieties (Scottish, American, Southern Irish) all ranked highly.

It said accents associated with industrial cities of England, like Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham – commonly stereotyped as “working-class accents” – and ethnic minority accents (Afro-Caribbean, Indian) are the lowest ranked.

In its recommendations for employers, the report said: “It is normal for humans to have stereotypical associations with accents.

“However, if left unchecked, these biases and stereotypes can be used to judge independent skills and abilities, leading to discriminatory behaviour.

“If gate-keepers favour candidates for reasons of prestige rather than merit, this can lead to a vicious circle, whereby non-traditional candidates are discriminated against, reducing their visibility in elite contexts and further marginalising their accent.”