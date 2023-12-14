People in Aberdeenshire encouraged to look after themselves this Christmas

A charity that supports people with challenges relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health is encouraging residents to look after themselves this Christmas.

WithYou says that many people put themselves under too much pressure at this time of year - and it can be dangerous.

As well as supporting people through local services across Scotland, WithYou runs a Webchat service which offers free, confidential advice on issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health.

Alain Saum, operations manager at WithYou, explains: “Whether it’s worrying about money, being tempted to use substances at a party, or turning to alcohol to cope with everything that’s going on, we know that many people can find themselves in harmful situations over the festive season.

“The pressure to join in and have ‘the perfect Christmas’ can create new challenges, or exacerbate existing challenges, around drugs, alcohol and mental health.”

The WithYou Webchat is staffed by a specialised team of 36 advisors, staff from across the charity who are trained to offer brief interventions, advice, signposting and emotional support.

The team can also help individuals to develop specific plans for how they will cope at parties and other social events, where temptation might be an issue.

Alain continues: “This year, I want to remind people in Aberdeenshire to look after themselves at Christmas. If you do need someone to speak to, please get in touch through our free Webchat service.

“You can chat with us while preparing your Christmas pudding, wrapping presents or visiting family. We’ve even chatted to people who were at Christmas parties! Our Webchat is really discreet and it puts expert advice at your fingertips. We can help you make it through Christmas and help you find the tools you need to have a happier and healthier new year.”

The Webchat, which is funded by the Scottish Government, is available 364 days a year, closing only on Christmas Day. It is open on weekends and until 9pm during the week - meaning it can be accessed when many other support services are closed.