Peer who sought volunteers to polish silver staircase dies aged 71

An aristocrat landowner who once proposed the recolonisation of Zimbabwe, argued that tipping was outdated and called for volunteers to polish his stately home's silver staircase has died at the aged of 71.​
By Nick Lester
Published 11th Jul 2023, 20:18 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 20:41 BST
Lord Palmer at his home, Manderston House, near Duns, which is considered one of Scotland's finest country homes and boasts the world's only silver plated staircase Picture: Ian RutherfordLord Palmer at his home, Manderston House, near Duns, which is considered one of Scotland's finest country homes and boasts the world's only silver plated staircase Picture: Ian Rutherford
An aristocrat landowner who once proposed the recolonisation of Zimbabwe, argued that tipping was outdated and called for volunteers to polish his stately home's silver staircase has died at the aged of 71.

Eton-educated hereditary peer Lord Palmer had sat on the red benches of the upper chamber since 1990.

The independent crossbencher, whose family was part of the Huntley and Palmer biscuit empire, owned the 108-room Manderston House in Duns, Berwickshire.

The building, built in the 1790s and considered one of Scotland's finest country homes, boasts the world's only silver plated staircase.

While once acknowledging he was rich "on paper", Lord Palmer said he could not afford a cleaner to polish the priceless feature and sought volunteers to do the polishing with the offer of "wine and sandwiches" in exchange.

In his spoken contributions at Parliament, he previously questioned the estimated loss to the Treasury if England became smoke-free, declared fracking "perfectly safe" if rules were followed, and also described service charges in restaurants as "completely outdated" with the advent of the living wage.

The peer also once recalled eating a 20-year-old biscuit that was "perfectly edible" as he argued product sell-by dates "are far too cautious", and noted "everybody's amazement" when he was breathalysed one day at 10.30am and passed.

Following unrest in Zimbabwe in 2019, Lord Palmer pressed the Government over whether it had "ever considered the idea of recolonising Zimbabwe?"

In response, foreign minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said: "I have to be very honest, as I always am at the despatch box, that is not an option I have considered."

Adrian Bailie Nottage Palmer, 4th Baron Palmer, had three children from his first marriage.

He divorced his second wife, Texan heiress Loraine McMurrey, in 2013.

Leading tributes at Westminster, the Lord Speaker Lord McFall of Alcluith said: "I regret to inform the House of the death of Lord Palmer on July 10.

"On behalf of the House I extend our condolences to his family and friends."

