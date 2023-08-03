Pedal power sees Buchan Dirlers Cycle Club donate over £1,700 to Friends of Anchor

A Buchan cycling club has pedalled its way to raising a fantastic £1700 for Friends of Anchor.

Buchan Dirlers Cycle Club, based in MIntlaw, attracts cyclists from all over the Buchan area and raised the cash from its Iain Masson Memorial Ride, which is now a permanent fixture in its fundraising calendar.

The event is in memory of former club member, Iain Masson, who sadly passed away after a courageous fight against Leukaemia.

Iain was a very keen cyclist and former Scottish Surfing Champion. This year’s event was supported by more than 50 cyclists including Buchan Dirler members and former friends of Iain as well as his family who also attended the event.

​Hazel Fowler, Anchor Volunteer; Mark Chapman; Ian Laidlaw, Club Chairman and Shona Webster, volunteer.​​​​​​​

Mark Chapman, secretary of the Buchan Dirlers Cycle Club commented: “Friends of ANCHOR is a charity that is close to the heart of our members and Iain’s family.

"We applaud and hugely appreciate the support provided by Friends of ANCHOR over recent years, so we were keen to show our appreciation by making this donation of over £1,700 today.”

Roxie Davidson, fundraising coordinator for Friends of ANCHOR said: “We are very grateful to the Buchan Dirlers Cycle Club for their generosity in donating to Friends of ANCHOR.

"This donation brings a really valued boost to the work we do and will help ensure we can be there for patients to deliver all-important support for them during their treatment.

"To all the members who made this donation possible, thank you.”

The sociable community cycling club was launched in 2017 by a group of cycling enthusiasts.

It has grown to more than 50 members and organises three group rides each week during the warmer months, a weekly group ride during the winter and monthly coffee rides that are always popular among members.

Cyclists of all abilities are always welcome.

