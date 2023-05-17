Peaceful sewage protest to be held at Stonehaven Harbour

A family friendly, peaceful gathering is taking place at Stonehaven Harbour this Saturday, May 20 at 1.30pm to raise awareness about both the volume of sewage dumped in Scotland’s rivers each year.

This is a small, shore based, DIY protest in support of (but not affiliated with) the UK charity “Surfers Against Sewage” who are organising a series of nationwide protests on Saturday against the UK water companies who profit from this action.

There will be 12 lead protests hosted nation wide on this date.

You can find out more about the Paddle Out Protest at www.sas.org.uk/water-quality/paddle-out-protest-2023-faqs/

The event is being organised by a friendly, local group of Stonehaven sea swimmers who are passionate about clean rivers and seas in Scotland, from an environmental perspective as well as for our own health and wellbeing as water lovers.

Please get dressed up in your wetsuits/swimming costumes/dry robes or just come regular clothes and paint some placards or stick a sign to your bodyboard, surfboard, paddleboard or tow float if you have one!

Some ideas might be: “Sick of Sewage” “End Sewage Pollution” “No to Sewage in Scottish Waters”.