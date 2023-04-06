The family of man who has been missing since January have been informed after a man’s body was found.

Patrick Clark was reported missing having last been seen on January 31 in his hometown of Gourock, Inverclyde.

Police Scotland said on Thursday his family have been informed after the body of a man was found in a burn in the town.

A force spokesman said: “Around 12pm on Wednesday April 5, the body of a man was discovered within Mile Burn, Gourock.

“Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Patrick Clark, 70, who has been missing from the Gourock area since Tuesday, January 31 2023, has been informed.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”