We had it on VHS when I was a child, so of course I love it.

I think everyone has that one film when they were a child that stays in their heart long after cynicism takes their soul, and this is mine.

I remember introducing it to my husband (before we were married… I would never have married him if he hadn’t seen it) and his review was “it’s basically Les Mis, but with a funny goat.” Yes. It sort of is.

June 1996. From The Film , Hunchback Of Notre Dam, The Gysy Called Esmeralda Give Quasimodo A Hand (Photo By Getty Images)

The obvious reason for this, is that they are both based on Victor Hugo novels, and both have the sense to leave out the chapter upon chapter of descriptions of the Paris sewers – if you know you know.

Actually, the Disney film has very radical changes from the book, mainly I think, to make it children friendly, as the book is proper bleak. Ain’t no singing statues in that.

But it goes hard on its message. That goodness, what it means to be a truly good person, is not reliant on looks, wealth, position in society, or how good you like to say you are.

Wondering around telling people how pious and religious you are means nothing if you’re cruel to people. Particularly people who need help, comfort or support.

Our actions define us. How we treat others, defines us. Nothing else. And I can’t think of a more powerful message to teach children.

Also, Quasimodo doesn’t “get the girl”, she ends up with someone else, but does he hate her or punish her? No. Does he refuse to help or support her because she’s not romantically interested in him? No. Men, honestly, take notes.

Also also, the music, God, the music. Did they need to go that hard? No. Did they do it anyway. Heck yes. The song Hellfire in particular, where Frollo sings how Esmeralda has to submit to his lust, or be burned at the stake is truly chilling. Much of it I didn’t understand as a young child, captivated instead by the animation, the colour and the movement. But as an adult, listening to it, I can feel genuine fear and revulsion.

Or at the start, where Quasimodo sings “Out There”, a song about how desperate he is just to be “ordinary” with everyone else.

Or when Esmeralda is trapped in Notre-Dame and sings “God Help the Outcasts”. It makes me weep.