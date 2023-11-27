We have our tickets and can’t wait for the festive treat at the Usher Hall

Christmas hasn’t officially started until you see Love Actually on the big screen with an orchestra performing its musical score. After that you can deck the halls and and bring your glad tidings by the sackful.

For the third, possibly fourth year running, my wife and I are Usher Hall bound for this fabulous event, and it never fails to delight.

We’ve watched the film umpteen times on telly - let’s face it, who hasn’t? - but nothing compares to seeing it with a live orchestra bringing its rich soundtrack to life. There’s something magical experiencing the fusion of film and live music, and it fits Richard Curtis’ feel good film perfectly.

The fact it sells out every year - and it ain’t cheap - underlines this is something special; a feel good night out that taps perfectly into the festive countdown. It really is a smashing evening. I love the whole experience of seeing the film with an orchestra performing every single note in synch with the film. From overture to finale, the two dovetail beautifully.

First time round I spent more time watching the conductor as he synchronised the performance to perfection, now I simply sit back and enjoy the evening.

We know all the scenes off by heart, but that doesn’t diminish from the joy of seeing it once again - from Emma Thomson’s Joni Mitchell soundtracked heartbreak at discovering her husband’s betrayal, to Andrew Lincoln’s silent declaration of love for his best friend’s wife, to Bill Nighy’s glorious old rocker, to Colin Firth’s garbled declaration of love for his cleaner.

We all know Hugh Grant is going to dad dance through 10n Downing Street even before the Pointer Sisters’ song lights up the screen - but it’s still fun to see, and all the more so sitting in an audience of some 2000 people.

The only other movie we’ve seen with an orchestra was Dirty Dancing and it wasn’t anywhere near as entertaining; a bit more karaoke than yuletide special.

Maybe it’s the perfect combination of film, season and score that Love Actually makes for such a smashing night out.

As the film says, at Christmas you tell the truth. The truth is we love it … but if the Usher Hall could bring LaLaLand and an orchestra together we’d consider that the best present ever.