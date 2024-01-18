Passions: How an Australian Rules football competition is just one of the sleeper sports on offer in Scotland

Australian Rules football is just one of the little-known sports being actively played right here in Scotland

Australian Rules football is high-octane – it can look chaotic, with a mixture of gut running, tackles, spectacular marks and goal kicking.

For those familiar with both Gaelic football and rugby league, try to imagine a crossover sport that includes some of the best elements of both. And most importantly, one that’s a lot of fun.

The Kingdom Kangaroos huddle at half time during one of their matches in 2022. Picture: John Kinninmonth

Here in Scotland, there is a well-established Australian Rules competition.

It involves six teams and boasts clubs from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife and West Lothian. There is even a team in Newcastle that travels up into Scotland to play every ‘away’ match.

Having emigrated from Australia to Scotland almost seven years ago, playing – and loving – this game may seem a natural fit for me. But the reality is well over half of those players running out in the competition are born and bred in Scotland, not Australian natives.

I’ve been involved heavily with the Kingdom Kangaroos – the club based out of Kirkcaldy – since 2018. Our team boasts players from all walks of life. There are some from a rugby background, and others who grew up on a diet of football.

There are players in their late teens and early twenties. There are also some – like me – who are the wrong side of 40, with our bodies just about holding up to an amateur-level sport played every two to three weeks over the warmer summer months.

Last year, the Kingdom Kangaroos – known affectionately as the ‘Roos’ – celebrated the club’s ten-year anniversary. It was a milestone many of us weren’t sure at points the club would reach. But having survived Covid-19 lockdowns and a major squad rebuild, the future is looking brighter than ever.

For me, it’s proven a great way to stay fit and meet some genuinely terrific people who I know will be friends for life.

To borrow a slang Australian term, I’ve found there is a mateship that comes from being part of a sporting club that is good for the soul.

So if you’re still considering what you want to achieve in the new year, there are far worse things than joining a small, tight-knit sporting club. Have a look around and you might just be surprised by how many minority sports are being played right under your nose – and there may be one you fall in love with just as much.