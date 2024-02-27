Passions: Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 - spreading peace, love, happiness - and mustard

Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5 lead singer John McAlinden (Picture: Cath Ruane)

The summer music festival scene looms large, and that’s where you will almost certainly find one of the most engaging, entertaining bands to emerge from Scotland… if you’ve never encountered Colonel Mustard and The Dijon Five, you are in for a treat.

An 11-strong ensemble, all dressed in yellow – the happiest of colours – they celebrate the positive and make music fun to listen to and be part of.

I first encountered Colonel Mustard at Butefest in Rothesay pre-Covid.

They took to the stage in that mid-afternoon slot when the crowd’s energy and attention dip – the slot Glastonbury solved by filling it with bona fide legends such as Neil Diamond and Tom Jones – and didn’t so much breathe life into it as give it the most invigorating shake to leave the entire place buzzing. They were first to be asked back the next year, by popular demand.

Imagine a mix of Primal Scream, Dexy’s and the Happy Mondays and you kinda get the picture, but the band has to be seen live to appreciate all it does. “Peace, love and mustard” is its slogan, and, led by the irrepresible John McAlinden – aka Colonel John Tomas Mustard – its music brims with joy and positivity, with a strong message on mental health.

The song titles and topics may be tongue in cheek, but the band takes what it does seriously, and the result is a live set that makes you smile and dance. Only a Scottish band could sing about ginger-haired girls, and invite them on stage to be part of it rather than the butt of the joke, while Cross The Road has to be the best road safety message since the Green Cross Code man first appeared. It’s the ultimate in audience participation too – the crowd corralled to one side of the field and made to cross safely with a lollipop lady, all the while singing the catchy chorus – and if you hesitate about joining in, the band will happily wait until all stragglers are on board,

And no other Scottish band can claim to have taken their music to festivals in South Korea and one on the very border of North Korea.