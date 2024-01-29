Park Authority planning committee approve tourism projects

Planning permission has been granted for a car park, toilet and refuse facilities at Clarack Farmhouse, Dinnet

A farm shop, café and staff accommodation project at Logie Coldstone has been approved, despite planning officers recommending it for refusal on the grounds it did not meet sustainability policies.

The new farming business will involve the growing of fruit trees, soft fruits and organic vegetables together with beehives for on-site production of jams, jellies and relishes, which will all be sold in the farm shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearby, detailed planning permission has been granted for the retention of a car park, toilet and refuse facilities at Clarack Farmhouse, Dinnet to support the management of visitors at the popular Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve.

Meanwhile, the go ahead has been given for 25 holiday lodges, access road and associated infrastructure at the Aviemore Highland Resort, on the site of the old dry ski slope. Planning permission was also approved in principle for three house plots at Inshcraig, Insh.

The committee also agreed to support the Highland Council’s Badenoch & Strathspey Short-term Let Control Area.

Planning Committee Convener, Cllr Chris Beattie said: “It’s been a very interesting mix of applications before us today with developments that support the local economy as well as providing affordable homes.”