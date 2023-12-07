Packed supply chain event as businesses explore MarramWind opportunities
Organised in conjunction with the DeepWind offshore wind cluster, the event gave businesses the chance to find out more about the green project – a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Shell UK.
Businesses at the event represented a wide range of specialist products and services including construction, consultancy, engineering, fabrication, marine services, plant and vessel hire, and port services.
MarramWind’s Supply Chain Manager, Charlene Leppard, said: “It was great to see so much interest in MarramWind at such an early stage in the development process and we really appreciate everyone taking the time to come along.
“Projects like ours could deliver billions of pounds of investment in Scotland and help support thousands of jobs – with opportunities all the way from entry level through to supporting experienced people transition from the oil and gas industry into the green economy.
“Events like this are a really important step in helping ensure we understand how the skills, capabilities and experience across the local supply chain fit with what’s required for what could be one of the world’s first floating offshore windfarm and how we can support SME growth to maximise local content and future opportunities.”