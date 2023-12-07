Packed supply chain event as businesses explore MarramWind opportunities

Around 80 representatives from supply chain businesses across the north-east packed a special event in Peterhead to hear about the opportunities that could be available in connection with the proposed MarramWind floating offshore windfarm.

Organised in conjunction with the DeepWind offshore wind cluster, the event gave businesses the chance to find out more about the green project – a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Shell UK.

Businesses at the event represented a wide range of specialist products and services including construction, consultancy, engineering, fabrication, marine services, plant and vessel hire, and port services.

MarramWind’s Supply Chain Manager, Charlene Leppard, said: “It was great to see so much interest in MarramWind at such an early stage in the development process and we really appreciate everyone taking the time to come along.

​Richard Eakin, MarramWind Project Director welcomes guests.

“Projects like ours could deliver billions of pounds of investment in Scotland and help support thousands of jobs – with opportunities all the way from entry level through to supporting experienced people transition from the oil and gas industry into the green economy.