Packed programme for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Final preparations are now underway for the annual Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, later this month.

The two-day premier event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association and sponsored by Rapid Project Development (RPD), will be held on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th November.

A packed programme of events over both days will see shows and sales of prime and pedigree livestock, from Perthshire in the south and Orkney in the north, as well as the Rising Stars Exhibition calf show, which will be held on the Monday evening in the Thainstone Exchange.

The event has also attracted a record number of 280 pedigree female sheep which will be shown on the Monday afternoon, followed by the sale in the evening.

NM prime and cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald, said :“We are delighted to have another tremendous line-up of prime, commercial and pedigree stock forward for this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

“Over the two days, spectators will have the opportunity to view and source top-quality cattle and sheep. We also have various agricultural trade stands coming along, and the Young Farmers stock judging will take place at the closing of the event.

“We are extremely grateful to our sponsors RPD and look forward to welcoming many of you along here later this month.”

The prime cattle section has attracted 80 entries and will see Scott Watson, Muirdrum, Carnoustie, and Harry Wood, Bowland Foods Ltd, Preston, judge the open and butchers’ sections.

Nigel Cumming of Scotbeef, Inverurie, will head up the unhaltered prime cattle classes, while Jim Smith from Wester Campfield, Glassel, Banchory, will judge the Young Farmers’ beef cattle, and the best presented and paraded class.

In the prime sheep classes, 50 pairs of lambs including the Young Farmers’ section will be judged by Bill MacKinnon, Scotbeef.

Amongst the record-breaking entry of pedigree sheep, Jenna Ballantyne from East Cauldcoats Farm, Strathaven, Lanarkshire, will judge the Texels; Helen Goldie of Harpercroft, Dundonald, Kilmarnock, for the Suffolks; and Simon Stephen, Meikle Geddes, Nairn, for the Beltex.

A strong offering of in-lamb females and ewe lambs will be forward, including 136 Texels and 66 Suffolks.

Meanwhile, Derek Nelson from Mains of Lundie, Edzell, will judge this year’s Rising Stars which has attracted 15 entries of top commercial bullocks and heifers.

Programme of events

Monday

2pm – Judging of pedigree female sheep in Thainstone Exchange

4pm – Sale of pedigree female sheep in Ring 2

6pm – Judging of Young Farmers prime sheep in Thainstone Exchange

6.15pm – Judging of open unhaltered cattle, followed by Young Farmers unhaltered prime cattle, Young Farmers haltered prime cattle and Rising Stars Calf Show in Thainstone Exchange

Tuesday

9.30am – Judging of open and butchers’ haltered prime cattle in Thainstone Exchange

9.30am – Judging of open and butchers’ prime sheep in Ring 2

1.30pm – Presentation of prizes for prime cattle and sheep in Ring 3, followed by sale of prime cattle and sheep (commencing with cattle)

