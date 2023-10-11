Owners of fishing boat sentenced following death of a crew member

Police Scotland has acknowledged the sentencing of the owners of a fishing boat, following the death of a crew member on board, after a gas leak was discovered in one of the vessel’s refrigerated tanks in 2018.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, October 9, the owners, Sunbeam Limited, were fined £220,000 and the Skipper, James Duthie, aged 66, was also ordered to pay £7,500.

He was also sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work.

William Ironside, aged 52, fell ill on-board the Sunbeam, whilst berthed in Fraserburgh Harbour in August, 2018, and he died a short time later.

The owners and skipper appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Four others also took ill and received treatment at the time in hospital.

At the time, a Police investigation was carried out in conjunction with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, along with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

The MAIB said it had been a ‘tragic accident’ which nearly resulted in multiple fatalities.

Following the sentencing, Mr Ironside’s family issued a statement.

They said: “It remains extremely hard for us to come to terms with what happened to William, even after all this time. William was a very much loved husband and father who will never be forgotten.”

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Ironside’s family.