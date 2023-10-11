Owners of fishing boat sentenced following death of a crew member
At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, October 9, the owners, Sunbeam Limited, were fined £220,000 and the Skipper, James Duthie, aged 66, was also ordered to pay £7,500.
He was also sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work.
William Ironside, aged 52, fell ill on-board the Sunbeam, whilst berthed in Fraserburgh Harbour in August, 2018, and he died a short time later.
Four others also took ill and received treatment at the time in hospital.
At the time, a Police investigation was carried out in conjunction with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, along with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
The MAIB said it had been a ‘tragic accident’ which nearly resulted in multiple fatalities.
Following the sentencing, Mr Ironside’s family issued a statement.
They said: “It remains extremely hard for us to come to terms with what happened to William, even after all this time. William was a very much loved husband and father who will never be forgotten.”
Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Ironside’s family.
"I hope this goes some way to bring some sense of closure for them and importantly helps prevent other such incidents occurring in the future.”