Overnight surfacing on A92 southbound near Stonehaven

Amey is carrying out overnight surfacing improvements to a section of the A92 north of Stonehaven from Sunday, August 13 to Saturday, August 19.

The work on the A92 southbound near Stonehaven begins Sunday, August 13.

The £226,000 project will address defects on a 936 metre length of the southbound A92 carriageway from south of Logie Trout Fishery to the A90 southbound onslip road.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out using a night time convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a day time lane closure on the southbound A92 on Monday, August 14.

Traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on Saturday, August 19.

The southbound B979 slip road will be closed overnight between 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 15 and 6.30am on Wednesday, August 16.

Traffic for Stonehaven should continue south onto the A90, take the A92 junction and enter into Stonehaven from the south.

Local traffic may wish to take the access for Spurryhillock Industrial Estate.

Traffic for the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road northbound should also continue south before taking the A957 through Stonehaven and following the B979 onto the bypass.

The resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit nearly 6500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from the website netrunkroads.scot/roadwork-alerts/

An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.

To report a problem on the network please visit: netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.