Overnight surfacing improvements on A96 near Kinellar

Amey is undertaking a £390,000 project delivering road surfacing improvements to a section of the A96 near Kinellar.

Road surfacing improvements begin on Saturday, March 25.

Resurfacing will be carried out to 1600 metres of the westbound carriageway from the Kinellar Roundabout to north of Marshall’s Farm Shop between Saturday, March 25 and Friday, March 31.

The improvements will benefit more than 10,500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

The essential maintenance, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will be completed under overnight convoy between 7.30pm-6.30am each night.

In addition to overnight convoy working, there will also be daytime lane closures on Sunday, March 26 to facilitate the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

Traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on March 31.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of the surfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.