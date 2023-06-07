All Sections
Overnight surfacing improvements on A90 south of Laurencekirk

A section of the A90 south of Laurencekirk is set to benefit from a road surfacing improvement project worth £300,000.
By Dawn Renton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 06:21 BST
The work will take place on the A90 south of Laurencekirk between June 11-23.The work will take place on the A90 south of Laurencekirk between June 11-23.
Amey is undertaking overnight maintenance on the A90 southbound carriageway between Sunday, June 11 and Friday, June 23.

Resurfacing will be carried out on 830 metres of the southbound carriageway between 880 metres south of the Oatyhill Junction and the Marykirk Junction at Drumnagair Sawmill.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out using a night-time convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The overnight convoy will be in place for three nights from June 11 to 13, with traffic management removed by 6.30am on Wednesday, June 14.

The overnight convoy will again be in place for five nights from Sunday, June 18 to Thursday, June 22, with traffic management scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Friday, June 23.

Southbound access on the A90 to Landends will be restricted at times during the construction period.

When access is restricted a local diversion will be implemented diverting traffic to the A90 northbound carriageway via the Stracathro Junction.

The improvements, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 9,700 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.