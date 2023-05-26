Overnight surfacing improvements on A90 near Boddam

Buchan motorists will encounter more roadworks this week and next as overnight surfacing work begins on the A90 near Boddam.

Contractor Amey is carrying out the work which started on Sunday and is due to be completed on Saturday, June 10.

The £317,000 project will address defects along 682 metres of the A90 carriageway between the layby south of Boddam and Sandford Garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resurfacing work, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit the more than 6400 vehicles which use this route to the south of Peterhead each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

​Roadworks are on the go again at Boddam.

To ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out using a night-time convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

There will also be daytime lane closures using Temporary Traffic Lights (TTLs) to facilitate the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

Traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Saturday, June 10.

Access to and from Station Road will be restricted at times during the works, with local diversions put in place via Rocksley Drive.

There will also be restricted access at times to the Sandfordhill Junction, with local diversions via Newton Junction.