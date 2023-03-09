Drivers heading into Aberdeen will be faced with roadworks for the next few weeks.

Amey is carrying out road surfacing improvements on a section of the A90 from Sunday, March 13 to Saturday, April 1.

The project will address defects on more than 2100 metres of the A90 carriageway from Mains of Longhaven to just south of Boddam.

The £820,000 scheme, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 7000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

Work has been scheduled to begin on Sunday to take into account the forecast for adverse weather in the preceding days. To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the work will be undertaken using an overnight convoy system between 7.30pm to 6.30am each night from Sunday until Friday, March 31.

There will also be the need for the use of occasional daytime temporary traffic lights to allow the cooling of treatments.

Access to and from Rocksley Drive at Boddam will be restricted at times during the works, with local diversions in place via Station Road.