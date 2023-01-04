Overnight resurfacing works at Crimond

Amey is set to deliver surfacing improvements worth £875,000 to sections of the A90 at Crimond.

Resurfacing will be carried out overnight on stretches of the A90 at Crimond between Wednesday, January 11 and Monday, January 30.

Two improvement schemes are being carried out together in order to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and the travelling public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resurfacing project, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit nearly 7000 vehicles which use this route every day, delivering an improved road surface and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

The works will start on January 11 until January 30.

The essential maintenance will be completed under overnight convoy between 7.30pm-6.30am on the following two sections of road:

Scheme One: Resurfacing of approximately 1 kilometre of the A90 carriageway between Crimond Church and Hillhead Road. Scheme Two: Resurfacing a further 1 kilometre between Hillhead Road and Keyhead Guest House and Caravan Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local diversions will be in place when access is restricted to Starnafin Road and the junction for Rattray. Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of the surfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.