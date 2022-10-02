World class athletes joined amateur runners of all ages across a series of races in the city centre, with thousands of spectators cheering on those taking part.

Two of Scotland’s star athletes were on hand to set the pace in the 10k and half marathon on Sunday.

Triple Olympian Eilish McColgan ensured her debut Great Scottish Run was one to remember, breaking the British and European road race record with a time of 30 minutes 18 seconds.

The result meant McColgan shaved a second off her previous best, and caps a remarkable year for the Scot, who won four medals across the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

“It’s really special,” she said afterwards. “It’s a nice way to end the season. When I got the opportunity to run here, I jumped at the chance. I thought it’s be great to do a race in Scotland.”

Callum Hawkins, the Scottish marathon record holder from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, took first place in the men’s half marathon with a run of one hour, three minutes 35. It marks the second time the 30 year-old has won the event, following his triumph in 2016. His brother Derek came in third place.

There was another Scottish winner in the women's wheelchair 10k, with Sammi Kinghorn's time of 26 minutes 40 more than two minutes faster than her closest rival and compatriot, Mel Woods.

Around 1,200 youngsters took part in the Great Scottish Run events. Picture: Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX

The men’s 10k was won by Lewis Hannigan in 29 minutes 56, while Luke Deighton won the men’s 10k wheelchair race in 30 minutes flat. Ireland’s Michelle Finn won the women’s half marathon.

On Saturday, around 1,200 young runners took part in the junior and mini Great Scottish Run and toddler dash. Some of the city’s best-loved charity mascots also took part in a competitive 100 metre dash.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company said, “We’re so happy to be back in Glasgow after three years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

“It was incredible to see 20,000 runners of all ages and abilities on the city’s streets this weekend. Some were running for charity, some for the challenge.

“The Great Scottish Run has something for everyone, from elite runners to complete beginners. The people of Glasgow always give our runners an incredible welcome and support them right along the course, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part - whether running, volunteering or spectating - and we hope to see you all again next year.”

Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren said: “Glasgow has earned an international reputation for being an outstanding destination for sports events and a superb host city. It also has a strong track record of encouraging active participation in sports.