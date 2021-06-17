Directed by Doug Liman, ‘Everest’ marks the first time the stars of ‘Outlander’ and ‘Trainspotting’ have appeared together on the big screen.

Loosely based on the Jeffrey Archer novel Paths of Glory, ‘Everest’ takes place in 1921 and follows the true story of English mountaineer George Mallory (McGregor), who was chosen by the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquerable Mount Everest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heughan plays Mallory’s real-life rival, George Finch, who is also determined to make it to the summit.

The official line on the film reads: “1921. Everest remains the very last great unconquered challenge on earth. Many have sacrificed their sanity and often their lives in the attempt to reach its fabled summit.

“George Mallory (McGregor) is picked by the arrogant Arthur Hinks (Strong) of the Royal Geographic Society to scale the impossible.

“Following the First World War, the fading British empire is desperate for a restorative victory, but for Mallory and his rival, the eccentric Aussie George Finch (Heughan), the challenge of Everest has nothing to do with patriotism, instead it is a singular test of self.”

Outlander star Sam Heughan, left, and Trainspotting actor Ewan McGregor, right.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said: “I don’t know if there is a conversation being had, apart from in the media.

“But I think it’s an incredible franchise and a great character, so of course I would jump at it."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.