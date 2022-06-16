Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan issues warning to social media followers

Taking to his Instagram, the 42-year-old Scottish actor told his three million followers: “Please be careful of scammers. Neither myself, nor my team will reach out. No agent/manager/friend/family member of publicity members.

“I am not on any messaging app: Google hangouts/telegram/Whatsapp etc. Protect yourself and each other. X.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not the first time Heughan, known to millions thanks to his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, has taken to social media to warn fans about fake accounts.

Outlander star Sam Heughan has told fans to “be careful of scammers” posing as him. Photo: Robert McFadzean/Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Laat year, a New York woman was scammed out of her life savings of £34,000, which she mistakenly believed she was investing in the star’s whisky brand Sassenach Spirits.Ea

Another woman, a 56-year-old nurse from Florida, told last year that how handed over £36,000 to a con artist – having been convinced by the scammer that she had been in an online relationship with Heughan since 2018.

Earlier this week, the Evening News reported that Heughan will be appearing at a convention celebrating Outlander TV series next month – and fans will have the chance to meet the actor in person to get autographs and photographs.

Heughan will appear on the Saturday of the Starfury: The Higlanders Convention to give a guest talk.

The three-day event, which takes place from July 1-3 the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, will also include stars such as Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, Duncan Lacroix and Alexander Vlahos.

Last week, it was announced that Heughan is honoured by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The actor, who has said in the past that moving to Edinburgh as a teenager shaped him into the person he is today, will be awarded an honorary degree by the Conservatoire on July 7.

The Balmaclellan-born star will be joined by Ncuti Gatwa, the former Boroughmuir High School pupil who has just been named as the BBC’s next timelord in Doctor Who, alongside musician Marin Alsop and composer Errollyn Wallen.