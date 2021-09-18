A silent Orange Order band marches through the streets of Easterhouse in Glasgow. (Photo: Robert Perry/PA Wire).

The police announcement comes as up to 13,000 people are expected to converge in the city centre to ‘commemorate the 200th anniversary of the first Battle of Boyne parade’ since the pandemic began.

More than 30 of the controversial Protestant parades will be taking part in the march with planned protests from campaigners against anti-Catholic and anti-Irish discrimination protesting against the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 800 police officers are expected at the Orange Order processions.

On Saturday morning, Police Scotland advised the public of traffic disruption and road closures with up to 32 road closures in place till mid-afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please be advised that due to the processions in Glasgow today we are anticipating disruption to traffic as a number of roads will be closed.

"Please plan your journey ahead of time.”

The Orange Order said it does not believe there is a problem with sectarianism in Scotland and the group was not anti-Catholic.

Its leader said the processions were a celebration of the group's heritage.

However, Call It Out, a group against anti-Catholic and anti-Irish discrimination, is asking ‘all Glasgow citizens, trade unionists, anti-racists, equality campaigners and those opposed to egregious manifestations of anti-Catholic hatred’ to join them in ‘peaceful protest’ in response to the marches on Saturday.

Ahead of the marches, one of Scotland's top police officers has said it is time the country dealt with sectarianism.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr, who worked in Northern Ireland for 27 years, spoke ahead of a series of Orange walks in Glasgow on Saturday.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Deputy Chief Constable Kerr said: "[Sectarianism] isn't just a problem that you see the symptoms of around Orange Order parades - this is a problem that affects both Catholic and Protestant communities, it affects many other parts of Scotland than just Glasgow. It's not unique to the Orange Order in Glasgow in any way, shape or form."

Asked whether there was a problem with sectarianism in Scotland, he said: "Sectarianism is a problem in Scotland and I've been surprised at the level of it in some parts. I say that having policed Belfast for 27 years."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.