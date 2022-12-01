North East Scotland College is preparing for a winter Open Day across its campuses to showcase exciting opportunities to apply for courses starting in 2023.

The Open Day activity will include a range of hands-on activities and experiences at each campus.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Altens, City and Fraserburgh campuses on Saturday (December 3) from 10am to 2pm.

The open day will provide a chance to view the College’s facilities and speak to subject specialists about a range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities.

Applications for full-time courses starting in August 2023 opened on Thursday and prospective students will be able to gain support and advice to help secure their place.

For those keen to start their College journey earlier, a range of February start full-time courses are also available now.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “We returned to in-person open days in March after an enforced two year break and the response was fantastic. Already the interest in the December event is strong and everyone connected with NESCol is looking forward to opening our doors to visitors from across the region.

“The Open Day will provide a perfect opportunity to find out about everything the College has to offer and to sample the industry standard facilities at the heart of the NESCol experience. We take great pride in a vibrant atmosphere and nurturing, engaging environment.”

A number of new courses, ranging from electrical engineering skills tailored to the renewable energy sector to barbering, have been introduced for 2023/24.

Neil Cowie added: “Our curriculum continues to evolve as we work closely with industry partners to ensure the needs of employers are met, with course options and modes of study to suit every individual.”

