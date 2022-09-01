Oldest surviving veteran of The Royal Scots dies aged 104

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Major John Errington, born on August 12 1918 at his family home in Beeslack, east of Penicuik , fought at the battle of Le Paradis in Northern France in May 1940.

The 1st Battalion The Royal Scots, reduced in strength to 400 men by over two weeks in action, prepared for their last stand at Le Paradis, 30 miles from Dunkirk in north-east France on May 25 that year.