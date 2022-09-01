Oldest surviving veteran of The Royal Scots dies aged 104
The oldest veteran of the Royal Scots regiment who fought in rearguard defence during the Dunkirk evacuations, evaded a German massacre in 1940 and survived five years as a prisoner of war has died aged 104.
Major John Errington, born on August 12 1918 at his family home in Beeslack, east of Penicuik, fought at the battle of Le Paradis in Northern France in May 1940.
The 1st Battalion The Royal Scots, reduced in strength to 400 men by over two weeks in action, prepared for their last stand at Le Paradis, 30 miles from Dunkirk in north-east France on May 25 that year.