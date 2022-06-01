Constable Stephen Tanner, who is based on the island of Tiree, and recently retired Superintendent Irene Ralston have been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

Ms Ralston, 58, of Midlothian, joined Lothian Borders Police in 1987 and retired in February 2022.

During a career which spanned 35 years, she held roles in the CID, Drug Squad, Special Branch, Training Department and Professional Standards, latterly performing the role of Local Area Commander and Support and Service Delivery Superintendent in P (Fife) Division.

Constable Tanner is the only officer covering Tiree and Coll in the Inner Hebrides Pic: VisitScotland

She said: “Policing has evolved during my service, in particular, the environment for women in policing has positively changed and if I have contributed to that, even in some small way, it would make me incredibly proud.”

PC Tanner, 51, is Tiree’s lone officer and is often called to help people at all times of the day or night.