William Berry WS DL

​William Berry WS DL. Born: September 26, 1939. Died: June 25, 2025, aged 85

A man of wit and wisdom. A nationally respected Independent Director and similarly respected senior partner of Murray Beith Murray and Writer to His Majesty’s Signet. A skilled land manager and estate owner, a knowledgable and able musician, a passionate shot, a generous host, and in June 1983 winner of the Royal Company of Archers Queen’s Prize. William Berry, with palpable ease, also devoted time, expertise and energy to a remarkable diversity of organisations ranging from Marie Curie to the Edinburgh International Festival. Read on for references to “Pringles and nuts”, as these first few lines paint but the briefest of outlines of a talented man of parts.

William Berry was born at Tayfield House, Newport-on-Tay, in September 1939. In his father’s wartime absence, officially as Senior Press Censor for Scotland, which required him to be in Glasgow, he also fulfilled important military intelligence work, William and his older sister Margaret remained with their mother at Tayfield, living there with their grandfather and great aunt. Indoor studies involved geography from an 1850s atlas, whilst outdoor studies saw William variously involved in expeditions of different length and opportunity, including occasional time with Polish troops stationed nearby. His father’s visits home ensured the house resounded with love and laughter and occasional pranks, one of the best apparently being tug-of-war with a bathtowel, when his father “often” fell backwards to the amusement of his (still in the bath) offspring. On the occasion of the news of the birth of William’s brother Peter, the story goes that it was “total euphoric mayhem and water everywhere”. And come VE Day, William, ever a patriot, took himself to the end of the park, waving his Union Jack over the wall.

Other childhood memories ensured two other things: a lifelong aversion to eating cabbage, and an aversion to swimming in other than truly warm seawater, having learnt to swim in the Tay.

William’s father, John Berry CBE DL FRSE, a Scottish zoologist and ecologist, was some years after the war appointed as the first director of the then Nature Conservancy of Scotland, serving from 1949 to 1967, and was the youngest and longest served Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh during the 20th century. This maybe served to nurture William’s interest in, and steadfast stewardship of, the farm and estate at Tayfield.

Educated at Ardvreck where he first learnt to play the piano, and later at Eton, William’s musical interests grew and grew. At Eton he formed the “Caledonian Casuals” with James and Euan Harvie Watt, Sandy Millar, Johnnie Dunmore and Duncan Mackintosh. He also learnt double bass for the jazz band and a skiffle group, and played the flute in the Corps band and violin in the orchestra. Perhaps not for elaboration – although it indicates an impish life-loving and zestful side of his character – is the reprimand he received for playing “California here I come” on the College chapel organ. Later, in his thirties, William “came out of retirement” to play and record piano with the New Cavendish Band, having been influenced by the sound of Tim Wright.

William graduated from St Andrew’s with a general degree, moving to Edinburgh to complete his law degree, graduating there in 1963. His intention, with the realisation that he “would need to support Tayfield, rather than it supporting him” led to his apprenticeship at Strathern and Blair (now Anderson Strathern) and thereafter his partnership at Murray Beith Murray in 1967. In the words of his former partner Ruthven Gemmell, William was “clever, intuitive, had considerable common sense, listened well, presented his advice with necessary humour and charm”.

However, he always – memorably – concluded advice to clients with the wise words “the final choice is yours”. He understood strategic challenges especially for estate owning clients. That blend of technical competence, and the certain knowledge he put clients’ interests first, earned the respect of many. His reputation thus ensured an increasing client base and the partnership’s credibility and viability during a period which saw closures of, and mergers between, some small law firms.

Another colleague, Sandy Finlayson, whose involvement in MBM Commercial is as well known as his work with Archangels alongside Barry Sealey, a friend of William, wrote to me thus of William: “He was wise, considerate, empathetic, patient and kind. He chaired all of our Partners Meetings brilliantly, resolving any tensions at an early stage. It was also through one of William’s contacts that we became shareholders in Lawshare Ltd, which was a very successful strategic investment for the firm”.

A legal contemporary, Bill Pagan, also a Fife DL, who had known him since childhood, told me he had found the recent Thanksgiving Service “humbling”, whilst others found it “deeply moving”. Norman Irons’ widow recently spoke to me with gratitude and affection the help William so willingly and discreetly gave her husband when he became Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh.

Outside MBM he developed a significant portfolio of professional appointments, becoming a director and then chairman of the Scottish Life Assurance Company a director of three different investment trusts including Fleming Continental European in London.

And outside of these business roles, this energetic and generous man served for 17 years on the Board of the Marie Curie Foundation, was a Deputy Lieutenant for Fife, a director of the New Town Concerts Society for almost 50 years. He was a founding supporter of the East Neuk Festival, a trustee of the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, and a member of the Executive of the Thistle Foundation. He was a Founding Patron, with his wife Elizabeth, of the V&A Dundee. A member of the Council of the Edinburgh Festival Society from 1978 to 1985 he was its Deputy Chairman from 1985 to 1989. Even more significantly, it was his idea, with the late Sir Thomas Risk, to establish and secure the Festival Endowment Fund which has played such a critical role, ensuring not only the sustainability of the Festival, but perhaps its very survival. William attended every Festival from 1947 to 2024 with just one exception during a period of danger of a polio outbreak in 1948. Martin Haldane, another friend closely involved in arts and culture has written to me saying “William was above all a people person and it was this ability to relate to others which, combined with his sense of humour, informed his life both personal and professional”.

And so to his contribution to his Alma Mater, the University of St Andrews, to which he “returned” in 2000 as Assessor of the General Council. He served also as Convenor of the Risk Management Committee and chaired the Equal Opportunities Working Group set up in 2002. He was elected Senior Governor of the University Court in 2002, a post he held until 2007. He was later appointed Chancellor’s Assessor for Sir Menzies Campbell, serving till 2010. One university project of which he was perhaps unsurprisingly so pleased about was the completion of the Laidlaw Music Centre. In her condolence letter to the family, the Principal and Vice Chancellor, Dame Sally Mapstone, referred to William’s “calm authority, perceptiveness and generosity of spirit”, continuing with a reference to the fact “he brought integrity, intelligence and a deep sense of public duty”.

Meantime, and over decades, William worked hard to ensure the long-term sustainability of the farm and estate. A benefit of this was more land brought into the shoot, this being one of William’s great passions since his grandfather’s gamekeeper had taught him to shoot (using his own hat as a target). Many lifelong friendships were forged through shooting including Colin and Pippa Maitland Dougall who became minority partners in the shoot, and others such as Alastair Salvesen, who so notably also shared William’s interests in arts, culture and heritage. Both William and Alastair were longstanding Fellows of the Royal Society of Arts, most probably engaged in that by the late Jamie Bruce from Dron and the 6th Marquess of Bute.

William once told Johnnie that “school was good, university was great and life just got better from there” an obvious segue to Elizabeth, his talented and loving wife. As Elizabeth Warner she had moved in 1969 from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and via her aunt, Persis Aglen, met William. She then spent some time in London before returning to Edinburgh, becoming engaged to William on his 34th birthday in 1973. They married in December 1973. Early married life was spent in Edinburgh’s Saxe Coburg Place, Rob and Johnnie, their sons, recall sitting under the piano watching pedal footwork, notably when Cavendish Band members came to visit and rehearse. Theirs was a long and happy marriage, with Elizabeth looking after him with love and tenderness in the final months of illness of what was so demonstrably a purposeful, humbling, generous and truly Christian life lived to the full.

And so, finally, to those tasty “Pringles and nuts”. He was known by his four grandchildren, who he and Elizabeth loved deeply, to have an abundant supply of both, which appealed to them and which often featured in their much enjoyed visits, though maybe not lasting for long!

