Obituary: Stephen Wilkie, Scotsman journalist, a towering newsroom figure

Stephen Wilkie, Scotsman journalist. Born: 14.07.65, Knightswood, Glasgow. Died: 25.12.22, Kinglassie, Fife, aged 57

There are few in Scottish journalism who do not know and respect the name of Stephen Wilkie. Many indeed owe their careers to him.

A hugely talented and experienced journalist, with a Filofax memory on almost any subject you could care to mention, he was a towering figure in the newsroom in all senses. Making his name as a crime reporter and then a skilled editor, he commanded the admiration and love of all who were privileged to work around him.

Often appearing gruff (many may have been introduced to Stephen by being told in colourful language why they were wrong), he was in truth a warm and gentle character who had a deep love of newspapers, and the best interests of the staff at his heart. Those same young reporters who had been on the receiving end of a Stephen Wilkie intervention would go on to be mentored by him, benefitting from his wisdom and support throughout their careers. They would retain his confidence and fierce defence at every juncture. And they never forgot.

When his death was announced at Christmas following a long illness borne privately and with typical stoicism, the flood of tributes from across all areas of Scottish journalism was extraordinary. He was a man committed to the facts, to making every newspaper he worked for better, and encouraging everyone around him to work to his high standards. And if he could have a laugh along the way, he most certainly would.

Born in Knightswood, Glasgow, in 1965, the youngest of three children to Eric and Catherine Wilkie, his chosen career was perhaps no surprise. His father, who passed away in December 2003, was one of Scotland’s best-known television journalists and producer of Scotland Today until his retirement in 1989.

Educated at Kirkhill Primary School then Mearnskirk High, Stephen started out as a trainee at the-then Glasgow Herald in 1983, before moving on to the Glasgow Courts Press Agency later the same year. In 1984, he joined a freelance agency based in the lobby at Glasgow City Chambers. He then spent two years in weeklies while shifting at the Scottish Sun from its launch in 1986 and moved up from reporter to the coveted role of crime reporter.

Colleagues said that Stephen’s fearless crime reporting helped to put the Scottish Sun on the map when it was first launched in Scotland. In fact, Stephen with photographer in tow would sometimes arrive at a crime scene before the police.

In a four-decade career, he would also work on titles including the Daily Record, The Herald, News of the World and the Express, and featured in several television documentaries about some of the country’s most notable criminal cases.

Joining the Scotsman group in November 2018, he was critical to expanding the court and crime coverage of both The Scotsman and the Edinburgh Evening News. Later as live editor for Edinburgh, he helped steer the titles through a transformation into digital brands. While some may have doubted an old school set-in-his-ways journalist’s ability to drive digital performance, the opposite was true. He immersed himself in learning everything about the websites and social media, leading the change and giving all around him the confidence to follow. Applying the same razor-sharp news judgement and standards built up over his career to digital journalism saw his team regularly outperform the rest of the newsroom, indeed often the group as a whole..

He was appointed as deputy head of news for The Scotsman last year and continued working until recently when failing health demanded he step back. When he spoke at daily news conference, it was always worth listening. As one colleague put it he was “infuriatingly never wrong”.

His love of journalism was perhaps only matched by his love and devotion to wife Irina, who was at his side when he died at home.

The couple enjoyed a love of the outdoors and particularly the Highlands, spending many happy holidays in the breath-taking scenery, and indulging in one of his other main passions, bird-spotting. He of course retained a forensic memory of all things related to wildlife and the environment, aiding the Scotsman’s coverage on more than one occasion.

Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said on his passing: “Stephen meant an awful lot to us. A brilliant professional, he was born to be in a newsroom, and was an immensely caring, compassionate figure.

"He offered countless words of advice to colleagues, from junior journalists in their early years to senior staff taking on new roles. From practical advice to a gentle word of encouragement, his support was always welcome and timed to perfection.

"His razor-sharp intellect brought insight and wit to our news meetings every day.”

He added: “Stephen and Irina clearly shared a deep bond. Now, all our thoughts are with her, their family and friends, all of whom will be feeling his loss keenly.”

Stephen is survived by his mother Catherine, wife Irina, sisters Lesley and Karen, and three children from previous relationships. ,