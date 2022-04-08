Obituary: Charles Scott, sportsman, farmer and Royal Highland Show stalwart

Charles Scott was renowned for a stock of South Country Ewes

With the sudden death of Charles Scott, aged 91, of East Middle, Hawick; the Borders and beyond have lost one of its best known and noted stockman and sportsman. Brought up in the Hill Farm of Milsington, Roberton, he was renowned for a stock of South Country Ewes, exhibiting at agricultural shows with great success, and winning the Cheviot Top Award at the Royal Highland Show in 1972.

Thoroughbred horses were part of life at Milsington. ‘Speculation’ was their stallion, breeding, winning, prodigy. ‘Vice Regent’ and ‘De Combat’, to mention but two. With Charles riding them, his experience riding earned him many rides of success – becoming the top amateur rider. The highlights included ‘Dunboy’ dead heating in the foxhunters at Cheltenham in 1953 and Merryman in the foxhunters at Aintree in 1959.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles was a racing steward at Kelso and Musselburgh for several years. His riding experience hailed him in good stead for this role. He was also a dedicated director of the Royal Highland Show for 18 years. Stewarding the thoroughbred horse section was very close to his heart – having exhibited horses, knowing the required standards.

He exhibited Cheviot Sheep, half-breds; a successful Ewe winning many championships including the coveted Queens Cup in 1981. Texels were the next favoured breed with success and in later life, Zwartbles – a challenging variety of breeds.

His many successes with sheep and horses at the Royal Highland Show were recognised in 1996, winning the prestigious Sir William Young award. He was awarded an accolade in recognition of his lengthy associations with the Royal Highland; 80 years commencing when he rode his pony ‘Greydawn’, at the youthful age of 11.

His experience with stock was in demand as a valuator giving the same his attention to duty, as always. Charles also enjoyed hunting with Jed Forest Hounds as a field master for many seasons; a fearless man across country, well mounted, gaining the utmost respect. He was Chairman of Hawick Teviotdale Farmers Club – the three-year term quite demanding.

Charles suffered a grievous loss when his wife Betty died in January 2019. They were a devoted couple and she was always there to support him. Betty Maher came from County Kildare, Ireland. Kathleen Stewart, as Charles’ only sibling, explained the connection. In 1949, the late Robin Laing of Kersheugh took a group of Roxburghshire YFC members on a tour of Ireland, where Charles and Betty’s relationship first began. Charles and Betty were married at her home in County Kildare in 1955. In 1964, Charles inherited East Middle from his uncle John Charles Scott, which became a much loved and happy home for them both.

Obituaries

If you would like to submit an obituary (800-1000 words preferred, with jpeg image), or have a suggestion for a subject, contact [email protected]

A message from the Editor