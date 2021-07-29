Obituary: Bill Tayor, official at the heart of the development of Fife's economy over four decades

Bill Taylor (right) with his presentation from Provost Jim Leishman

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has led tributes to Bill Taylor MBE, who played a key role in developing Fife’s economy across four decades.

Over four decades he was at the heart of the development of Fife's economy, first heading economic planning under Fife Regional Council and then Fife Council.

He was also heavily involved in a number of organisations where he was held in the highest esteem.

He was instrumental in the redevelopment of the Kingdom as Fife’s post-war 20,000 mining jobs declined in number, leaving only open cast mining by the turn of the century.

At the same time the biggest employer, Rosyth Dockyard and Naval Base, fell from 15,000 to 2,000 – requiring thousands of new jobs to be created.

Having qualified in geography from Edinburgh University, Bill had a spell as an economic planner in Dundee and Tayside before coming to Fife, working initially under Maurice Taylor, who was regional planning officer under the old Fife County, and then under Fife Regional Council.

Bill’s department took the lead in land reclamation, such as the prize winning Lochore Meadows project, and he championed the attraction of new jobs in electronics, IT and in financial services – which replaced many of the jobs lost in traditional industries.

He was a key driver of the redevelopment of Rosyth as a port. He was awarded the MBE for the services he gave Fife and Scotland.

Although he retired on 2001, Bill remained active in many areas of Fife life.

He was a member of the board of Fife College for many years, and served as a valued member of Fife Historic Buildings trust and Fife Coastal and Countryside Trust.

Paying tribute, Mr Brown said: “No one I met during all the time I was an MP knew more about the Fife economy than Bill Taylor and no one was more willing to give of his time voluntarily to help others in the pursuit of the best outcomes for Fife.

“I marvelled at his local knowledge which he always put to good use, not only at work but in retirement as well, right up until thisyear.

“He was a constant source of wise advice over 40 years, during which many Councillors, MPs, and others as well as me relied in his goodjudgment.

“Fife owes Bill and his family a huge debt of gratitude”.

Alex Rowley MSP, and former leader of Fife Council, said: “Bill Taylor was a great servant to all the communities of Fife.

“He worked behind the scenes without seeking any publicity for himself, making a huge difference to the job prospects of thousands through the decisions he made and recommended, and the work he did.”