Obituaries: Myra Caulfield Campbell, daughter of Rangers legend Dougie Gray

Myra was born to Jessie Gray (nee Caulfield) and Douglas Herbert Gray in Glasgow. Dougie Gray was already a star right back for the Rangers team and went on to a sterling 22-year Hall of Fame career with the Light Blues, as well as being a Scottish international. Family activities for Myra revolved around Saturday afternoons as Rangers became the preeminent Scottish club, with wins across league and various cup championships during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s

Dougie was often referred to as “Rangers second goalkeeper” for his ability to head certain goals off the line if goalkeeper Tam Hamilton, and later, Jerry Dawson were beaten. He played more games for Rangers than any other player in their history, pulling on the blue shirt more than 1,000 times in all competitions and tours, across Scotland, Europe, and North America. One of Myra’s cherished memories is attending Dougie’s final match at Ibrox with sister Astrid and mother Jessie.

Myra was a proud granddaughter to Mary and Hugh Caulfield, and followed the tradition of being called “Mamie” as her grandmother had been called

Myra Caulfield Campbell with husband Alistair

She served her country during the Second World War in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, the Wrens, part of the British Royal Navy, where she made many lifelong friends and created some great memories. She was proud of her service as part of the “Greatest Generation”.

After the war, utilising her newly acquired military skills as a shorthand typist, Myra spent time in Glasgow before embracing her sense of adventure with two girlfriends; the excited trio set sail on H.S. Corinaldo in May 1954 to commence a new life in Montreal, Canada.

Unknown to Myra, bank clerk Alistair Archibald Campbell, who had lived just a few streets away from her Angus Oval, Glasgow home, had boarded the Empress of France just a few months previously with the same idea in mind.

A chance meeting on a Montreal tramcar as each recognised their Glasgow accents led to an impromptu dinner largely provided by Alistair in the form of half a pound of minced beef – all that could be afforded at the time.

They planned a visit to the local cinema but it was fully booked so they went on an evening stroll around Montreal. The walk led to a lightning proposal, and Myra went home the very day she met Alistair wearing his ring, and a love match of over 50 years followed.

This quick but successful union brought great joy in the birth of their son Douglas Campbell in March 1959, and again in 1963 with the adoption of their daughter, Catriona Mary Campbell.

As Alistair’s banking career flourished the family moved to the far west province of British Columbia, residing in Vancouver, Chilliwack and Kelowna. Then it was back to Montreal and on to London, England, before they eventually settled in Oakville, Ontario, where Myra and Alistair proudly enjoyed watching grandchildren Laura, Emily, Chelsea, Ariel, Victoria, Olivia and George grow up.

Myra’s sad passing has been felt by many family and friends, with the common theme being the great joy she took in embracing life, with never a bad word for anyone – and her endless supply of jokes. Her entrance into any gathering was always prefixed with “do they have a loo?” followed immediately by “do they serve wine?”.

