Now the planning starts for Peterhead Scottish Week 2024

It’s been another fantastic Peterhead Scottish Week – despite the mixed weather which caused a couple of cancellations and the odd rearranged event.

But the sun shone on the final Saturday for one of the biggest parades ever seen in town, and hundreds lined the streets to watch and enjoy the spectacle.

As usual, the Scottish Week Committee can give themselves a well and truly deserved pat on the back, having put together a fantastic programme to suit all ages and ensured plenty of visitors to the town.

From fireworks to fancy pieces, prize bingo to Strictly Come Duncin’ to dog shows, baby shows and bowling tournaments...there was never a dull moment.

Hundreds turned out in glorious sunshine for the parade.

Commenting on Facebook, Scottish Week chair, Karen Day, said: “On behalf of the Peterhead Scottish Week Committee, I would like to thank you all for supporting us this week. You all have been amazing!

“Each one of us have a list of individuals, we each would like to thank but to list them all on here would be impossible. You all know who you are. You help us year on year! We do truly appreciate you!

“Thank you you all our third party event organisers. You all do an outstanding job. Year after year, you support us. You are an integral part of our week. Peter Lewis, our official Scottish Week Photographer- Wow! The photos are so special! Thank you!

“It may be a surprise to some but we are a self-funded registered charity and ever penny put our bucket does make a difference. This year we worked even harder than usual, to make our events as affordable as possible.

The RAF Falcons dropped in on the Scottish Week action.

“A great big thank you to our main sponsors: Donald’s Peterhead, John Petrie Pallets, JS Goup and AM Campbell, Asco, Peterhead Port Authority, Buchan Offshore Wind, MDL, MKM, Sonomstic, Masson Glennie, Very Spexy and the Palace Hotel.

“It takes 51 weeks for us to plan the 52nd week. You’ll hear me say time and time again, how I am in awe of our team! They really are amazing.

"We might not get everything right but we do try.