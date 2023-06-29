North-east veterans of UK’s Cold War nuclear testing programme will receive commemorative medal before Remembrance Sunday

David Duguid MP has sought assurances that veterans of the UK's Cold War nuclear testing programme will receive their commemorative medal before Remembrance Sunday.

The Banff and Buchan MP has been in regular contact with Colin Moir, from Hatton, and both have led calls for nuclear test programme veterans, civilian staff and their descendants to be rewarded for their service 70 years ago.

Mr Moir had hoped to receive his medal to mark Armed Forces Week having applied when the process started early this year.

The 84-year-old is to be honoured for the part he played during the weapons tests in Australia and the South Pacific between 1952 and 1967.

Mr Duguid organised the meeting with Ms Voas to express his “major concerns” at the situation in the run up to Christmas.

In parliament, Mr Duguid raised his concerns and was given assurances by the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer, who said he would be “extremely disappointed” if the medals “weren’t on the chests” of veterans at this year’s Remembrance Sunday.

Commenting on the situation, Mr Duguid said: “While it’s disappointing the medals haven’t been issued in time to mark Armed Forces Week, I’m glad to have received assurances that veterans such as Colin Moir should receive them by Remembrance Sunday.

“Civilians and veterans played a critical role in establishing the UK’s nuclear deterrent and contributing to our enduring international security and I’m delighted the UK Government is commending these brave people.”