North-east MP's summer recess tour a 'total success'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting the construction crew at ARI

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP has conducted a large number of surgeries and visits around his constituency since the Westminster recess began.

Commenting, Mr Bowie said: “It is such an honour to have the opportunity to see everything our area has to offer in terms of business opportunities and general growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Getting to meet with my constituents and seeing some familiar faces is such a privilege for me personally.”

Having been across the area of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine (WAK) for visits as well as surgeries, Mr Bowie also had the chance to see the construction work for new additions to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Calling the enthusiasm for the project, which came from both the NHS workers and the construction team, “inspirational and encouraging”, Mr Bowie will continue to support this initiative.

Also making a visit to the Banchory Substation, the MP saw first-hand the immense work and investments that the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are putting into their electricity grids ahead of the winter.

Not just seeing this as important for the coming colder season, both parties also see the vitalness of a stable supply.

Mr Bowie appreciates the necessity of not repeating the situation that sprung from Storm Arwen, and he was, therefore, pleased to see the effort SSEN was putting into the local station.

He added: “Having now completed a variety of visits, and more to come, across WAK, I am delighted to see such progress and ingenuity being presented.