North-East environmental tech firm appoints first Technical Industry Consultant

Environmental technology firm, Recycl8, are further expanding the team with the appointment of their first technical industry consultant.

Jim Young, Technical Industry Consultant at Recycl8 (Pic: Jonathan Addie)

Jim Young joins the pioneering company following a career in the construction industry spanning more than 40 years. In his new role, Jim will leverage his extensive construction industry experience to ensure the field performance of Recycl8’s product matches customer requirements and applications.

Jim will be working closely with Recycl8 CTO, Ian Skene to monitor ongoing test results for concrete products to ensure conformity with British Standards, and relevant engineering and construction technical specifications.

Jim’s extensive experience on a number of significant infrastructure and building projects in the UK includes working on the Kielder Water scheme, as well as the heavy foundations installation on the construction of the British Library in London.

A highly respected figure within the construction industry, Jim has sat on, and indeed chaired, a number of national boards and forums aimed at upholding and improving standards within the sector. He is also Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Jim said: “I’ve taken a keen interest in what Recycl8 have been doing for a while. The game-changing potential of their pioneering product for both the construction industry and the circular economy is outstanding, and I’m honoured to be joining the team at such an important and exciting juncture.”

Recycl8 has also expanded into their first permanent office, at Brathens Eco-Business Park in Banchory. Underlining their commitment to sustainability, the office space is heated by both solar energy and a biomass boiler, using wood from local woodlands.

Recycl8 CEO Mark Gillespie, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jim to the team. We are currently at an important point in our product’s testing phase, and having Jim onboard with his vast experience will accelerate our efforts to ensure our product meets the highest standards for safety and performance.