North east children’s charity to hold annual fundraising golf day

The day will commence with an opportunity to meet fellow teams over morning rolls and refreshments.

The teams will play 18 holes nestled on the banks of the River Dee at one of the best inland courses in Scotland, the day will then end with a delicious BBQ and a prize giving.

Katie Kyle Head of fundraising and Marketing, Befriend a Child, said: “We’re so excited to have our annual golf event back in the calendar for 2022.

Befriend a Child are hosting a fundraising day at Deeside Golf Club

“It’s the first time we have held the event at Deeside Golf Club and it really is the perfect venue for a day of golfing and fundraising, all possible because of our wonderful sponsors, CNR International.”

The day is an opportunity for colleagues or friends to come together to play 18 holes on this magnificent course.

Teams can take part in games such as longest drive, nearest the pin and a hole in one competition.

Businesses also have the opportunity to sponsor a hole on the course, their branding appearing on one of the 18 holes for all players to view.

In addition, there is a Birdie sponsorship package which includes more promotional opportunities.

To request more information about these packages please email [email protected]

Barry Duncan, Managing Director & VP Finance, CNR International, said: “CNR International is a firm believer in supporting the local community, and supporting Befriend a Child, a fantastic local charity, is an ideal way of delivering on one of our core values.

"It’s also really pleasing to see events such as this back on the calendar this year, giving everybody the opportunity to socialise while raising funds for a very worthwhile cause.”

All proceeds raised at the event will go directly to Befriend a Child, enabling the charity to continue their befriending and mentoring programmes for children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

The event will be held at Deeside Golf Club on Thursday the 25th of August at 10.30am, a team of four costs £600, including morning rolls, hot drink and evening BBQ.

To find out more about the event or to book a team at Befriend a Child’s Golf Day, email [email protected] or call Befriend a Child on 01224 210060.

Befriend a Child support school-aged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances.

The charity is the only dedicated befriending and mentoring service for children in the North East, a recent report identified 8000 local children in need of our support, and every £1 raised translates to £6 of benefits to the children and families we work with.