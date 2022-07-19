North east charity launches 'No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams’ campaign

The charity’s latest campaign, ‘No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams’ aims to meet the increasing local demand for beds and bedding, as well as cots for babies.

Since its inception in 2019, Abernecessities has already provided over 600 beds and mattresses thanks to financial donations from local businesses and the community.

On average, the charity provides over 25 beds every month and this summer, Abernecessities aims to provide a further 70 children with a safe and warm bed to sleep in at night.

Founder Danielle Fletcher-Horn said: “We have only been operating for three years, but in that time the number of requests we have received has been exponential.

"We saw an immediate need when we began, but since the arrival of Covid, there has been a dramatic surge in demand from families experiencing serious financial insecurity due to loss of employment.

“And now, the frightening increase in the cost of living has put even more people at financial disadvantage and it is heart-breaking that so many parents simply cannot tuck their children into a warm bed at night.

“This campaign calls upon the generosity of local businesses and people to do what they can to help us support those amongst us who are living in poverty.”

Danielle continued: “If you are able to support this initiative and help a child to sleep at night, we ask you to visit our website at www.abernecessities.co.uk and donate what you can to our Sweet Dreams campaign.

"Our ‘Snug as a Bug’ bundle, which includes a new duvet, pillows, bedding, a storybook, a teddy bear, pyjamas, and a hot water bottle, can be provided for £65, a Moses Basket and bedding is £90, and a single bed with mattress can be given to a child for a £160 donation.